Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)
- Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duvall picked up a hit in 54.7% of his games last season (47 of 86), with more than one hit in 12 of those games (14.0%).
- He hit a home run in 12.8% of his games last season (86 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall drove in a run in 30.2% of his 86 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.5% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 28 of 86 games last year (32.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.6%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.300
|.350
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|55/9
|K/BB
|46/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|22 (48.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.1%)
|13 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (36.6%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|12 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went four innings.
- Last season he compiled a 4-3 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 21 games.
