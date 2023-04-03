The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

  • Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Duvall picked up a hit in 54.7% of his games last season (47 of 86), with more than one hit in 12 of those games (14.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 12.8% of his games last season (86 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duvall drove in a run in 30.2% of his 86 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.5% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 28 of 86 games last year (32.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 39
.196 AVG .229
.252 OBP .300
.350 SLG .451
10 XBH 19
6 HR 6
18 RBI 18
55/9 K/BB 46/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 41
22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%)
13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%)
12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Oviedo starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went four innings.
  • Last season he compiled a 4-3 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 21 games.
