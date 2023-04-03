Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)
- Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 28th, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 83rd in the league in slugging.
- In 69.7% of his 152 games last season, Verdugo picked up a hit. He also had 49 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (11 of 152), including 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games a season ago (53 of 152), Verdugo drove in a run. In 13 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He scored a run in 57 of 152 games last season, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.262
|AVG
|.297
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.383
|SLG
|.426
|24
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|42
|43/20
|K/BB
|43/24
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (76.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|26 (34.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|5 (6.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.9%)
|22 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (40.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Oviedo will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
