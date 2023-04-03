Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-1 with an RBI against the Giants.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)
- Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 116th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 20th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo picked up a hit in 61.2% of his games last season (85 of 139), with at least two hits in 25 of those games (18.0%).
- He homered in 32 games a year ago (out of 139 opportunities, 23.0%), going deep in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Rizzo drove in a run in 38.8% of his games last season (54 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- In 61 of 139 games last season (43.9%) he scored, and in 17 of those games (12.2%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|58
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.358
|OBP
|.328
|.492
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|30
|58/42
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|63
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (58.7%)
|12 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|35 (46.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (39.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
- In his 29 appearances last season he compiled a 12-5 record, had a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.195 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.