DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)
- LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- LeMahieu got a hit in 78 of 125 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 9.6% of his games last season (125 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 of 125 games last season (27.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 39.2% of his 125 games last season, he touched home plate (49 times). He had 22 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.393
|OBP
|.326
|.432
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|30/35
|K/BB
|41/32
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.6%)
|28 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|7 (11.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.7%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP, putting together a 12-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.