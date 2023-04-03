The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

LeMahieu got a hit in 78 of 125 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He hit a home run in 9.6% of his games last season (125 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 of 125 games last season (27.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 39.2% of his 125 games last season, he touched home plate (49 times). He had 22 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 65 .286 AVG .240 .393 OBP .326 .432 SLG .331 17 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 22 30/35 K/BB 41/32 2 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 65 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%) 28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)