Franchy Cordero is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees and will face Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

  • Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
  • Cordero picked up a hit in 48.8% of his games last year (41 of 84), with at least two hits in nine of them (10.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 84), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.2% of his 84 games a year ago, Cordero picked up an RBI (17 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (9.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (30 of 84), with more than one run on four occasions (4.8%).

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 34
.241 AVG .190
.316 OBP .287
.467 SLG .305
18 XBH 8
6 HR 2
16 RBI 13
49/14 K/BB 43/15
1 SB 3
Home Away
48 GP 36
27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%)
5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%)
20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%)
6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%)
8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Walker starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 12-5 record.
