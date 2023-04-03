Franchy Cordero is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees and will face Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Cordero picked up a hit in 48.8% of his games last year (41 of 84), with at least two hits in nine of them (10.7%).

He hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 84), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.2% of his 84 games a year ago, Cordero picked up an RBI (17 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (9.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (30 of 84), with more than one run on four occasions (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 34 .241 AVG .190 .316 OBP .287 .467 SLG .305 18 XBH 8 6 HR 2 16 RBI 13 49/14 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 3 Home Away 48 GP 36 27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%) 5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%) 20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%) 6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%) 8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)