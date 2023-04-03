On Monday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Stanton had a hit 63 times last year in 119 games (52.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.6%).

He hit a long ball in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton drove in a run in 40.3% of his games last season (48 of 119), with two or more RBIs in 21 of them (17.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 12 games.

He came around to score 43 times in 119 games (36.1%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .243 AVG .186 .315 OBP .289 .565 SLG .380 21 XBH 17 18 HR 13 47 RBI 31 60/20 K/BB 77/32 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 62 33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%) 26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%) 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)