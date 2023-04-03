After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 68th, his on-base percentage ranked 96th, and he was 49th in the league in slugging.

Torres reached base via a hit in 88 of 149 games last season (59.1%), including multiple hits in 28.9% of those games (43 of them).

He went yard in 21 of 149 games in 2022 (14.1%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 45 of 149 games last year (30.2%), Torres drove in a run, and 19 of those games (12.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.

He touched home plate in 40.3% of his games last year (60 of 149), with more than one run on 13 occasions (8.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 67 .244 AVG .265 .309 OBP .312 .492 SLG .402 30 XBH 22 17 HR 7 44 RBI 32 71/24 K/BB 58/17 5 SB 5 Home Away 78 GP 71 46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%) 20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%) 31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%) 14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)