After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

  • Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 68th, his on-base percentage ranked 96th, and he was 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Torres reached base via a hit in 88 of 149 games last season (59.1%), including multiple hits in 28.9% of those games (43 of them).
  • He went yard in 21 of 149 games in 2022 (14.1%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 45 of 149 games last year (30.2%), Torres drove in a run, and 19 of those games (12.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
  • He touched home plate in 40.3% of his games last year (60 of 149), with more than one run on 13 occasions (8.7%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 67
.244 AVG .265
.309 OBP .312
.492 SLG .402
30 XBH 22
17 HR 7
44 RBI 32
71/24 K/BB 58/17
5 SB 5
Home Away
78 GP 71
46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%)
20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%)
31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%)
14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • Over his 29 appearances last season he put together a 12-5 record, had a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.195 WHIP.
