Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Trevino had a hit 57 times last year in 122 games (46.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- In 10 of 122 games last year, he left the yard (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 26.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 122), Trevino plated a run. In nine of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 25.4% of his 122 games last season, with more than one run in 4.9% of those games (six).
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- In 29 games last season he put together a 12-5 record and had a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP.
