After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Trevino had a hit 57 times last year in 122 games (46.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.2%).

In 10 of 122 games last year, he left the yard (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 26.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 122), Trevino plated a run. In nine of those games (7.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored in 25.4% of his 122 games last season, with more than one run in 4.9% of those games (six).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 48 .269 AVG .226 .299 OBP .268 .431 SLG .345 12 XBH 12 7 HR 4 25 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 58 31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%) 18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%) 6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%) 17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

