After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.

Donaldson got a hit in 58.9% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those contests.

He homered in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 of 141 games last season (25.5%), Donaldson picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (10.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.

In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least one run, and in eight (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 71 .202 AVG .233 .299 OBP .314 .313 SLG .419 15 XBH 28 4 HR 11 24 RBI 38 63/25 K/BB 85/30 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 76 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%) 8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%) 20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)