Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)
- McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- McGuire had a hit in 51 of 89 games last season, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He homered in 3.4% of his games in 2022 (three of 89), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), McGuire picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In 23 of 89 games last season (25.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.350
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|21 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (68.2%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.4%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|1 (2.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Oviedo will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
