The NCAA Tournament will be decided by a matchup between the UConn Huskies (30-8) and the San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) on Monday at NRG Stadium, beginning at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. San Diego State matchup.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 26-10-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 20 out of the Huskies' 36 games this season have gone over the point total.

San Diego State has put together a 19-17-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 15 Aztecs games this year have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -130

-130 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (-130), UConn is best in the country. It is three spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to -130. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 56.5% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +750

+750 Sportsbooks have moved the Aztecs' national championship odds up from +6000 at the start of the season to +750. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 57th-biggest change.

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 11.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.