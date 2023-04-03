The national champion will be decided when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) square off in the NCAA Tournament title game, Monday at NRG Stadium at 9:20 PM, airing on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. San Diego State matchup.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-7.5) 132.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-7.5) 132.5 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-7) 132.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 26 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 36 games have hit the over.
  • San Diego State has put together a 19-17-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 37 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: -130
  • UConn is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-130), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to -130, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 56.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.