The national champion will be decided when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) square off in the NCAA Tournament title game, Monday at NRG Stadium at 9:20 PM, airing on CBS.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

UConn has won 26 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 36 games have hit the over.

San Diego State has put together a 19-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 37 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -130

-130 UConn is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-130), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to -130, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 56.5% chance of winning the national championship.

