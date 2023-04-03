UConn vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament National Championship
The national champion will be decided when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) square off in the NCAA Tournament title game, Monday at NRG Stadium at 9:20 PM, airing on CBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. San Diego State matchup.
UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-7.5)
|132.5
|-375
|+300
|DraftKings
|UConn (-7.5)
|132.5
|-390
|+320
|PointsBet
|UConn (-7)
|132.5
|-345
|+280
UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- UConn has won 26 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 36 games have hit the over.
- San Diego State has put together a 19-17-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Aztecs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 37 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -130
- UConn is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (-130), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to -130, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 56.5% chance of winning the national championship.
