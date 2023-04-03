Monday's contest features the UConn Huskies (30-8) and the San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) matching up at NRG Stadium (on April 3) at 9:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-68 win for UConn.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 132.5 over/under.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -7.5

UConn -7.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -400, San Diego State +310

UConn vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 71, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



UConn has a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to San Diego State, who is 19-16-0 ATS. The Huskies have a 19-13-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Aztecs have a record of 14-21-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 150.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 64.3 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +546 scoring differential overall.

UConn prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. It is recording 36.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.3 per contest.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball with 101.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th in college basketball defensively with 83 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (159th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs put up 71.5 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball). They have a +317 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It collects 33.4 rebounds per game, 79th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.6.

San Diego State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.2%.

San Diego State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

