Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (30-8) and San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) matching up at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:20 PM ET on April 3.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus UConn. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 131.5 total.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -6.5

UConn -6.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -375, San Diego State +290

UConn vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 71, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+6.5)



San Diego State (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



UConn is 23-9-0 against the spread this season compared to San Diego State's 19-16-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Huskies are 19-13-0 and the Aztecs are 14-21-0. The teams combine to score 150.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 games. San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 64.3 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +546 scoring differential overall.

The 36.4 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 10th in the nation, and are 10.1 more than the 26.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9). It is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (67th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.8%.

The Huskies rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th in college basketball, allowing 83 points per 100 possessions.

UConn forces 12.1 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (217th in college basketball play).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +317 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and are allowing 63.1 per contest to rank 25th in college basketball.

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.8 boards. It grabs 33.4 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.6.

San Diego State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc.

San Diego State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (72nd in college basketball) while forcing 12 (165th in college basketball).

