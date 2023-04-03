Monday's game at NRG Stadium has the UConn Huskies (30-8) taking on the San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) at 9:20 PM (on April 3). Our computer prediction projects a 71-68 win for UConn, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -7.5

UConn -7.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -375, San Diego State +300

UConn vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 71, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



UConn has a 23-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to San Diego State, who is 19-16-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Huskies are 19-13-0 and the Aztecs are 14-21-0. The two teams score an average of 150.1 points per game, 17.6 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game with a +546 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.6 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (34th in college basketball).

UConn ranks 10th in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 more than the 26.3 its opponents average.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Huskies record 101.6 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 83 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (159th in college basketball action).

