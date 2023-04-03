Adama Sanogo and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Monday at 9:20 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies go head to head with the San Diego State Aztecs in the National Championship game at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn topped Miami (FL) on Saturday, 72-59. Its high scorer was Sanogo with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 21 10 1 0 2 2 Jordan Hawkins 13 3 0 0 1 3 Alex Karaban 8 9 2 1 1 2

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on his team in both points (17.2) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton posts a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. He is also posting 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.7), and also averages 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban is putting up 9.4 points, 1.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

