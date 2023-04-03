Top UConn Players to Watch vs. San Diego State - National Championship
When the UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs face off in the National Championship game at NRG Stadium on Monday at 9:20 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Matt Bradley will be two of the most notable players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Monday, April 3
- Game Time: 9:20 PM ET
- Arena: NRG Stadium
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
UConn's Last Game
UConn was victorious in its most recent game against Miami (FL), 72-59, on Saturday. Sanogo was its high scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|21
|10
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Jordan Hawkins
|13
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alex Karaban
|8
|9
|2
|1
|1
|2
UConn Players to Watch
Sanogo posts 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.3 assists, shooting 60.7% from the field.
Tristen Newton leads his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Jordan Hawkins puts up 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Andre Jackson is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per game, while also putting up 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 points.
Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adama Sanogo
|18.3
|8.8
|1.2
|0.3
|1
|0.3
|Andre Jackson
|8.4
|6.2
|6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.8
|Tristen Newton
|9
|5
|5.7
|1
|0.2
|1.4
|Jordan Hawkins
|15.3
|3
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|3.1
|Alex Karaban
|8.7
|5.1
|1.6
|0.6
|1
|1.5
