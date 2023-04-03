When the UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs face off in the National Championship game at NRG Stadium on Monday at 9:20 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Matt Bradley will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its most recent game against Miami (FL), 72-59, on Saturday. Sanogo was its high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 21 10 1 0 2 2 Jordan Hawkins 13 3 0 0 1 3 Alex Karaban 8 9 2 1 1 2

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo posts 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.3 assists, shooting 60.7% from the field.

Tristen Newton leads his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per game, while also putting up 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 points.

Alex Karaban posts 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)