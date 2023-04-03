The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) play in the NCAA Tournament National Championship on Monday at NRG Stadium, starting at 9:20 PM.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.

UConn is 20-4 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 79th.

The 78.6 points per game the Huskies average are 15.5 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

UConn is 24-5 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UConn has fared better in home games this year, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game away from home.

Defensively the Huskies have been better in home games this year, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.

At home, UConn is sinking one more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

UConn Schedule