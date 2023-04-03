How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) play in the NCAA Tournament National Championship on Monday at NRG Stadium, starting at 9:20 PM.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV
UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have hit.
- UConn is 20-4 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 79th.
- The 78.6 points per game the Huskies average are 15.5 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- UConn is 24-5 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UConn has fared better in home games this year, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 70.1 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Huskies have been better in home games this year, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 on the road.
- At home, UConn is sinking one more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 82-54
|T-Mobile Arena
|4/1/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 72-59
|NRG Stadium
|4/3/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|NRG Stadium
