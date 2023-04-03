The national champion will be decided when the UConn Huskies (30-8) and San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) meet in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at NRG Stadium, beginning at 9:20 PM, live on CBS. Bookmakers expect UConn to win it all, naming the as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -6.5 131.5

UConn vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have compiled a 23-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, UConn has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

San Diego State is 19-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Aztecs have played as an underdog of +290 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UConn vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 78.1% 78.6 150.1 64.3 127.4 143.4 San Diego State 19 54.3% 71.5 150.1 63.1 127.4 137.9

Additional UConn vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 9-1 over its past 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Huskies' past 10 contests have hit the over.

San Diego State has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Aztecs have gone over the total once.

The Huskies score 78.6 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs score 7.2 more points per game (71.5) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (64.3).

San Diego State is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 23-9-0 13-5 19-13-0 San Diego State 19-16-0 1-0 14-21-0

UConn vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

UConn San Diego State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 8-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

