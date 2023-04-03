The national champion will be decided when the UConn Huskies (30-8) and San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) meet in the final game of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at NRG Stadium, tipping off at 9:20 PM, live on CBS. Bookmakers expect UConn to win it all, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 132.5.

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -7.5 132.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 25 of 32 games this season, UConn and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 points.

UConn's games this year have an average point total of 142.9, 10.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 23-9-0 record against the spread.

UConn has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, UConn has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 78.1% 78.6 150.1 64.3 127.4 143.4 San Diego State 19 54.3% 71.5 150.1 63.1 127.4 137.9

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have gone over the total three times.

The Huskies record 15.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 23-9-0 11-4 19-13-0 San Diego State 19-16-0 0-0 14-21-0

UConn vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

UConn San Diego State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 8-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.