How to Watch the Yankees vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The New York Yankees averaged 1.6 home runs per game last season and hit an MLB-best 254 home runs in total.
- Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage was fourth-best in the majors.
- New York finished 38-18 over the 56 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.
- Last year the Yankees ranked fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- New York struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- New York's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.31 last year, third-best in baseball.
- The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nestor Cortes Jr. will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old left-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Houston Astros.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Logan Webb
|4/1/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alex Cobb
|4/2/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Ross Stripling
|4/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Taijuan Walker
|4/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Matt Strahm
|4/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Aaron Nola
|4/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Dean Kremer
|4/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Cole Irvin
|4/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Bradish
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.