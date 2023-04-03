Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The New York Yankees averaged 1.6 home runs per game last season and hit an MLB-best 254 home runs in total.

Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage was fourth-best in the majors.

New York finished 38-18 over the 56 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.

Last year the Yankees ranked fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

New York struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

New York's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.31 last year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 28-year-old left-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Houston Astros.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Gerrit Cole Logan Webb 4/1/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Alex Cobb 4/2/2023 Giants W 6-0 Home Jhony Brito Ross Stripling 4/3/2023 Phillies - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies - Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies - Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/6/2023 Orioles - Away - Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles - Away - Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Bradish

