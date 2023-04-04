Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)
- Judge collected 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Judge had a base hit in 112 of 166 games last year (67.5%), with multiple hits in 53 of those contests (31.9%).
- He homered in 31.9% of his games last year (53 of 166), and 8.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge drove in a run in 70 of 166 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 34 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 21 games.
- In 56.0% of his games last year (93 of 166), he scored at least one run, and in 40 (24.1%) he scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.308
|AVG
|.313
|.431
|OBP
|.449
|.664
|SLG
|.708
|43
|XBH
|47
|30
|HR
|32
|60
|RBI
|71
|86/62
|K/BB
|89/68
|7
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|55 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (70.4%)
|29 (34.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|48 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|45 (55.6%)
|26 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|27 (33.3%)
|35 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (43.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Strahm starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
