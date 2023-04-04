Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (54-24) are 2.5-point underdogs against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -2.5 226.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has played 48 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Boston's outings this season is 230.2, 3.7 more points than this game's point total.

Boston has a 41-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Celtics have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Boston has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Celtics Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 39 50% 115.1 233.5 110.6 222.4 224.1 Celtics 48 61.5% 118.4 233.5 111.8 222.4 228.0

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over six times.

This year, Boston is 20-18-0 at home against the spread (.526 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.525).

The Celtics score an average of 118.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.

Boston has put together a 37-21 ATS record and a 46-12 overall record in games it scores more than 110.6 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 46-32 29-19 44-34 Celtics 41-37 3-1 42-36

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Celtics 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 35-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-21 41-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 46-12 110.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 40-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-16 41-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-9

