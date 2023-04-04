Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - April 4
The Boston Celtics (54-24) have three players on the injury report, including Jaylen Brown, for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Friday, the Celtics earned a 122-114 victory over the Jazz. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum led the way with 39 points (adding 11 rebounds and three assists).
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out
|Rest
|8.0
|8.3
|1.4
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|26.7
|6.8
|3.4
|Payton Pritchard
|SG
|Questionable
|Heel
|4.7
|1.5
|1.0
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Tobias Harris: Questionable (Illness)
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
Celtics Season Insights
- The Celtics' 118.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 110.6 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 110.6 points, Boston is 46-12.
- While the Celtics are scoring 118.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 121.8 a contest.
- Boston hits 16.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.7% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.8 per game its opponents make, at a 34.9% rate.
- The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and third defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-2.5
|227.5
