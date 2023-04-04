How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Joel Embiid (first, 33 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) host Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.3) and the Boston Celtics (54-24).
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.6% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Boston is 39-4 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.
- The Celtics score 7.8 more points per game (118.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.6).
- Boston is 46-12 when it scores more than 110.6 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics average 121.1 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (115.7). Defensively they concede 111.1 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (112.6).
- At home the Celtics are collecting 26.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (26.5).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out
|Rest
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Back
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
