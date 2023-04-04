After going 2-for-5 with a triple in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.

He ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB last season.

LeMahieu got a hit in 78 of 125 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He hit a home run in 9.6% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 27.2% of his 125 games a year ago, LeMahieu picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score 49 times in 125 games (39.2%) last season, including 22 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 65 .286 AVG .240 .393 OBP .326 .432 SLG .331 17 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 22 30/35 K/BB 41/32 2 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 65 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%) 28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

