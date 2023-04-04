On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

In 63 of 119 games last season (52.9%) Stanton got at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (17.6%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.3% of his games a year ago (48 of 119), Stanton drove in a run. In 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 12 contests.

In 36.1% of his 119 games last season, he scored a run (43 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.4%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .243 AVG .186 .315 OBP .289 .565 SLG .380 21 XBH 17 18 HR 13 47 RBI 31 60/20 K/BB 77/32 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 62 33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%) 26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%) 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

