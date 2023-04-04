The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Smart, in his most recent game, had 14 points and two steals in a 122-114 win over the Jazz.

In this article, we look at Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 1.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.0 PRA 19.5 20.8 18.4 PR 13.5 14.5 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per game.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.