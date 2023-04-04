Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 27 of 52 games last season (51.9%) Cabrera got at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (19.2%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 52), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera drove in a run in 12 of 52 games last season (23.1%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (11.5%).
- He scored a run in 17 of 52 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.218
|AVG
|.276
|.274
|OBP
|.349
|.410
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old lefty has pitched in relief one time this season.
