The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

  • Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Last season, Casas picked up at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
  • Including the 27 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Casas picked up an RBI in seven games last year out 27 (25.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home plate safely in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 14
.257 AVG .146
.409 OBP .314
.457 SLG .366
3 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 6
7/9 K/BB 16/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Contreras will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 23-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.274 WHIP, compiling a 5-5 record.
