The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET. Matt Strahm will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Aaron Judge and company.

Yankees vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The New York Yankees averaged 1.6 home runs per game last season and hit an MLB-leading 254 home runs in total.

Last year the Yankees' .426 slugging percentage was fourth-best in MLB.

New York drew at least five walks in 56 games last season, and it went 38-18 in those contests.

Philadelphia was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 747 total runs last season.

Last year the Yankees ranked fifth in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

New York had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

New York pitched to a 3.31 ERA last season, which ranked third in baseball.

The Yankees had a combined WHIP of just 1.119 as a pitching staff, which was the third-best in baseball last season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

The 30-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Houston Astros, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Gerrit Cole Logan Webb 4/1/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Alex Cobb 4/2/2023 Giants W 6-0 Home Jhony Brito Ross Stripling 4/3/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies - Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies - Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/6/2023 Orioles - Away - Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles - Away - Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Bradish 4/10/2023 Guardians - Away - Shane Bieber

