(3-1) will square off against the (0-4) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at strikeouts, Domingo German will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Matt Strahm - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.

The Yankees had a record of 65-32, a 67% win rate, when they were favored by -160 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by New York, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Yankees hit 136 homers at home last season (1.7 per game).

New York averaged 3.0 extra-base hits per game while slugging .439 at home.

The Phillies were victorious in 33, or 47.1%, of the 70 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Phillies won 10 of 20 games when listed as at least +135 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (98 total in road contests).

The Phillies averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 on the road.

Yankees vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+145) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

