Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)
- Judge had 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
- Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked first and he was first in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his 166 games last season, Judge had a hit. He also had 53 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 53 of 166 games last year, he homered (31.9%). He went deep in 8.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Judge drove in a run in 42.2% of his 166 games last year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of them (34). He drove in three or more runs in 21 games.
- In 56.0% of his games last season (93 of 166), he scored at least a run, and in 40 (24.1%) he scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.308
|AVG
|.313
|.431
|OBP
|.449
|.664
|SLG
|.708
|43
|XBH
|47
|30
|HR
|32
|60
|RBI
|71
|86/62
|K/BB
|89/68
|7
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|55 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (70.4%)
|29 (34.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|48 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|45 (55.6%)
|26 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|27 (33.3%)
|35 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (43.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Phillies will look to Nola (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
