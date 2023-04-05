Aaron Judge -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

  • Judge had 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
  • Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked first and he was first in slugging.
  • In 67.5% of his 166 games last season, Judge had a hit. He also had 53 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 53 of 166 games last year, he homered (31.9%). He went deep in 8.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Judge drove in a run in 42.2% of his 166 games last year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of them (34). He drove in three or more runs in 21 games.
  • In 56.0% of his games last season (93 of 166), he scored at least a run, and in 40 (24.1%) he scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 76
.308 AVG .313
.431 OBP .449
.664 SLG .708
43 XBH 47
30 HR 32
60 RBI 71
86/62 K/BB 89/68
7 SB 9
Home Away
85 GP 81
55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%)
29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%)
26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%)
35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Phillies will look to Nola (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
