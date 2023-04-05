Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)
- Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 116th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 20th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo had a hit 85 times last season in 139 games (61.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (18.0%).
- He hit a home run in 23.0% of his games last year (32 of 139), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo drove in a run in 54 games last season out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- In 43.9% of his 139 games last season, he touched home plate (61 times). He had 17 games with multiple runs in 2022 (12.2%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|58
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.358
|OBP
|.328
|.492
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|30
|58/42
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|63
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (58.7%)
|12 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|35 (46.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (39.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Nola (0-0) starts for the Phillies, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
