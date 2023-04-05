DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)
- LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball last year, he ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- LeMahieu reached base via a hit in 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).
- Including the 125 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 12 of them (9.6%), leaving the yard in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 games last season out 125 (27.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 39.2% of his games last season (49 of 125), with more than one run on 22 occasions (17.6%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.393
|OBP
|.326
|.432
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|30/35
|K/BB
|41/32
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.6%)
|28 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|7 (11.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.7%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Nola (0-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
