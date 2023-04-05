Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Torres got a hit in 88 of 149 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games last season (149 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Torres drove in a run in 45 of 149 games last season (30.2%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He scored a run in 40.3% of his 149 games last year, with more than one run in 8.7% of those games (13).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 67 .244 AVG .265 .309 OBP .312 .492 SLG .402 30 XBH 22 17 HR 7 44 RBI 32 71/24 K/BB 58/17 5 SB 5 Home Away 78 GP 71 46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%) 20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%) 31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%) 14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)