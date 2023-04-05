Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

  • Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Torres got a hit in 88 of 149 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games last season (149 in all), going deep in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres drove in a run in 45 of 149 games last season (30.2%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He scored a run in 40.3% of his 149 games last year, with more than one run in 8.7% of those games (13).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 67
.244 AVG .265
.309 OBP .312
.492 SLG .402
30 XBH 22
17 HR 7
44 RBI 32
71/24 K/BB 58/17
5 SB 5
78 GP 71
46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%)
20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%)
31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%)
14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Phillies will look to Nola (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
