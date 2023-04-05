Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- Donaldson got a hit in 58.9% of his 141 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.6% of those contests.
- He homered in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson drove in a run in 36 of 141 games last season (25.5%), including 15 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.6%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He came around to score 48 times in 141 games (34.0%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/30
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|76
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (61.8%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.4%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.5%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Nola (0-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
