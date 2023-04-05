Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games last season, Cabrera picked up a hit. He also had 10 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (seven of 52), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera picked up an RBI in 12 games last season out 52 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score 17 times in 52 games (32.7%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.218
|AVG
|.276
|.274
|OBP
|.349
|.410
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Nola (0-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
