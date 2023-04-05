The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 51.9% of his 52 games last season, Cabrera picked up a hit. He also had 10 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (seven of 52), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera picked up an RBI in 12 games last season out 52 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score 17 times in 52 games (32.7%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 22 .218 AVG .276 .274 OBP .349 .410 SLG .447 7 XBH 8 4 HR 2 14 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 18/9 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 25 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

