Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)
- Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
- A season ago, Casas got at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
- He went yard in five of 27 games in 2022 (18.5%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas drove in a run in seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.146
|.409
|OBP
|.314
|.457
|SLG
|.366
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/9
|K/BB
|16/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
