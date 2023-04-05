Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yu Chang (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Boston Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yu Chang At The Plate (2022)
- Chang hit .208 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 39.1% of his games last year (27 of 69), Chang got a base hit, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In four of 69 games last year, he hit a home run (5.8%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Chang drove in a run in 12 games last year out 69 (17.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.3%).
- He scored a run in 19 of his 69 games last year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.256
|AVG
|.163
|.357
|OBP
|.217
|.354
|SLG
|.279
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|4
|27/12
|K/BB
|32/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|16 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (34.4%)
|5 (13.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (9.4%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (28.1%)
|1 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|8 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (12.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will look to Keller (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
