After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Duvall got a hit 47 times last year in 86 games (54.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (14.0%).

In 11 of 86 games last year, he went yard (12.8%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Duvall drove in a run in 26 of 86 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score 28 times in 86 games (32.6%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.6%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 39 .196 AVG .229 .252 OBP .300 .350 SLG .451 10 XBH 19 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 55/9 K/BB 46/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 41 22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%) 13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

