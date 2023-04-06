Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .346 with a triple, a home run and two walks.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In two games this season, Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.23).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- Turnbull (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.