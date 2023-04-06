How to Watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 6, with the Bruins having won three straight games.
The Bruins matchup with the Maple Leafs can be watched on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO, so tune in to take in the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/1/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Bruins
|5-2 BOS
|1/14/2023
|Bruins
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 BOS
|11/5/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Bruins
|2-1 TOR
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 163 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (282 total, 3.7 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|77
|56
|46
|102
|101
|49
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|68
|20
|43
|63
|75
|37
|38.5%
|Patrice Bergeron
|74
|27
|30
|57
|20
|37
|60.5%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|77
|18
|35
|53
|32
|31
|44.2%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs concede 2.7 goals per game (211 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs' 261 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|76
|28
|67
|95
|89
|99
|0%
|William Nylander
|77
|37
|45
|82
|35
|64
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|70
|38
|42
|80
|53
|63
|52.8%
|John Tavares
|76
|33
|43
|76
|54
|44
|58.6%
|Michael Bunting
|77
|22
|25
|47
|38
|45
|33.3%
