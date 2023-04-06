The Boston Bruins (60-12-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10) at TD Garden on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO. The Bruins have won three games in a row.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Maple Leafs (+130) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have gone 53-13 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Boston has a 44-12 record (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 60.0% chance to win.

Boston and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 41 of 77 games this season.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 282 (2nd) Goals 261 (10th) 163 (1st) Goals Allowed 211 (8th) 59 (7th) Power Play Goals 57 (11th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (11th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Five of Boston's last 10 games went over.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins net the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 282 this season.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 163 (only 2.1 per game).

They have a league-leading goal differential of +119 this season.

