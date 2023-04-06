The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has a double and a walk while hitting .188.
  • Arroyo has gotten at least one hit twice this year in six games, including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.23).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
