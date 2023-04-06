Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .318 with a double and five walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- In five of six games this year (83.3%), Turner has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Turner has an RBI in one game this season.
- In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.23).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
