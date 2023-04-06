Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)
- McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 57.3% of his games last season (51 of 89), McGuire got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McGuire picked up an RBI in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.350
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|21 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (68.2%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.4%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|1 (2.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
