Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)
- Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
- Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In eight of 132 games last year, he homered (6.1%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Hicks drove in a run in 25 of 132 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- In 32.6% of his games last year (43 of 132), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored more than once.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|66
|.164
|AVG
|.256
|.303
|OBP
|.358
|.230
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|24
|56/31
|K/BB
|53/34
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|72
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (48.6%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (36.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.9%)
|9 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in baseball).
- Kremer (0-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
