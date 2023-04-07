Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.609) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Judge has gotten a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Judge has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of six games so far this year.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.45).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Orioles will look to Kremer (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
