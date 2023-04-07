Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)
- Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- In 85 of 139 games last year (61.2%) Rizzo got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (18.0%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 139 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 32 of them (23.0%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo picked up an RBI in 54 games last season out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored a run in 61 of his 139 games a year ago (43.9%), with two or more runs scored 17 times (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|58
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.358
|OBP
|.328
|.492
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|30
|58/42
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|63
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (58.7%)
|12 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|35 (46.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (39.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.